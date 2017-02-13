As in years’ past, 2017 Jubilee ticketholders will be able to sample an array of foods, wines and brews offered by a number of Solano County’s most generous restaurateurs, breweries and wineries. With a “wine country casual” theme, ticketholders will be able to stroll about the Harbison Event Center grounds, sampling some of the area’s best foods and award-winning beverages, enjoying dance music by multiple artists.

Also that night, some lucky Jubilee Raffle ticket holder will learn if they have won a choice of a brand new car, courtesy of Rami Yanni of The Wise Auto Group: either a 2017 Buick Verano, a Nissan Altima or a Hyundai Sonata, or one of several cash prizes.

The Harbison Event Center is named after the Harbison House, a 1900s-era home that belonged to the owners of the Nut Tree Restaurant. The restaurant opened in 1921, but closed in 1996. Harbison House was saved, donated to the Vacaville Museum in 1998 and moved to a piece of city property in the center of a 3-acre lot that eventually became the Nut Tree Family Park. When it opened in 2006, the mixed-use complex featured meeting rooms and an amusement park with a roller coaster, bumper cars, and an arcade. The amusement park was dismantled in 2009.

Tickets for Solano Wine & Food Jubilee have a value of $125 but are discounted for early purchasers.

Jubilee Raffle tickets are $50 each or buy two and get the third for free. They can be purchased by calling (707) 646-3133, purchased with a credit card by fax at (707) 646-3135, or in person at the NorthBay Healthcare Foundation office at 4500 Business Center Drive in Fairfield, For more information about the Solano Wine & Food Jubilee, or to purchase tickets, go to www.wineandfoodjubilee.org or contact Colleen Knight, Foundation program coordinator, at (707) 646-3131.