Solano Wine & Food Jubilee Tickets Still Available

Ready to go on a wine stroll? To sip, snack and socialize, and to support NorthBay Hospice & Bereavement along the way?

It’s all there at the 30th annual Solano Wine & Food Jubilee, to be held on Saturday, May 20, and tickets are still available.

The Harbison Event Center at the Nut Tree will host the event this year, and organizers are taking advantage of the venue’s unique layout to create a “wine country stroll” experience.

Ticketholders can meander along a wide path that weaves around wisteria-covered arbors and inviting gazebos as it encircles the historic Harbison House. Along the way, at every curve in the path, as many as 100 vendors will be waiting to offer bits, bites and sips of their award-winning foods and beverages. Event organizers also plan to create a Beer Garden experience at the venue.

Ticketholders can also stop by a special area at the venue to see video screens highlighting items in the online Silent Auction. Volunteers will be waiting to help potential shoppers download the NorthBay C2C app that can be used to bid on items. The Jubilee Silent Auction is already open for bidding and will run through June 3.

Solano Wine & Food Jubilee VIPs – those sponsors who have donated $1,500 and more to cause – will start the evening off an hour earlier than general admission ticketholders, at 5:30 p.m. There is still time to become a Solano Wine & Food Jubilee VIP sponsor. Contact Colleen Knight, NorthBay Healthcare Foundation program coordinator at (707) 646-3131 for more information.

The three-acre site – last open to the public in 2009 — is large enough to host several entertainers, too. Performing for the crowds this year is local favorite Vino Banditos, fronted by John Young, 95.3 KUIC DJ, between 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Entertainment pauses at 9 p.m. for the Jubilee Raffle, when lucky ticket holders learn if they get to take home a brand new car, or one of several cash prizes. Then the Time Bandits take the stage out at the Nut Tree Pavilion at 9:15 to get everyone up and dancing.

General admission tickets are $75 each for those ages 21 and up, and can be purchased through Eventbrite for a nominal fee by going to www.wineandfoodjubilee.org, or to www.northbayC2C.org. Tickets are $125 on the day of the event, if still available.

Jubilee raffle tickets are $50 each, or buy two and get the third for free. The top prize is a choice of a 2017 Nissan Altima, 2017 Buick Verano or 2017 Hyundai Sonata, courtesy of local auto dealer Rami Yanni. Yanni has four dealerships — Vacaville Nissan, Vacaville Dodge, Vacaville Buick GMC, and Vacaville Hyundai – and he has generously supported the Solano Wine & Food Jubilee for the past four years.

In addition to the choice of cars as a top Raffle prize, $10,000 in cash will also be awarded, according to Wendy Jackson, raffle chair. There will be 12 winners of $125, 10 winners of $500, one winner of $1,000 and one $2,500 winner. Odds of winning something are about one in 100, as only 2,500 tickets will be sold, and the winner need not be present. Raffle tickets can be purchased by calling (707) 646-3133, purchased with a credit card by fax at (707) 646-3135, or in person at the NorthBay Healthcare Foundation, 4500 Business Center Drive in Fairfield, or Jackson Medical Supply, Main Street in Vacaville.

The 30th Solano Wine & Food Jubilee begins at 6:30 p.m. for general admission ticket holders. It is Solano County’s largest and best-attended fund raising event, and it benefits the programs of NorthBay Hospice & Bereavement.

For more information, go to www.northbayC2C.org, www.wineandfoodjubilee.org, or call (707) 646-3131.