Solano Resource Conservation District Volunteers Needed

Solano Resource Conservation District looking for volunteers to help plant native plants in Centennial Park this winter. The City of Vacaville and Solano Resource Conservation District (Solano RCD) are working together to improve wildlife habitat and recreational opportunities in Centennial Park in north Vacaville. More than 4,000 feet of new pedestrian trail was installed last year, and thousands of native plants are being restored to the nine acres surrounding the new trail this winter and spring.

Community members are invited to help with the restoration. Native trees, shrubs, wildflowers and grasses will be planted during the following volunteer events:

• Saturday, January 7, 9:00am – 12:00 noon

• Saturday, January 7, 1:00pm – 4:00pm

• Saturday, February 4, 9:30am – 12:30pm

• Saturday, February 25, 9:30am – 12:30pm

Those interested in attending must RSVP and reserve a spot either by e-mail at Katherine.Holmes@SolanoRCD.org or by calling 707-678-1655, ext 107. Upon RSVPing, participants will receive specific meeting location and details. Volunteers need not be experts – if you have an interest in conservation or restoration, you are welcome at these events. Families are welcome, but children under the age of 14 need to work closely with their parents during the event. Participants should dress in layers, and bring sun protection and a water bottle. Solano RCD will provide snacks and all necessary tools.