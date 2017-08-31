Solano RCD California Coastal Cleanup looking for Volunteers

You Can Help Clean Up Solano County!

Solano County holds three large cleanup events each year. Community volunteers remove trash and improperly disposed of recyclables from our waterways, open spaces and roadways. Each event is an opportunity to spend a portion of a day in an intense effort to make our County a better place. Cleanups are a great way for students to earn community service hours, clubs and service organizations to participate in an organized service project with a big impact, and for families, friends and individuals to spend some quality time giving back to the County, in the company of other like-minded people.

Each year, we celebrate Earth Day with a County-wide clean held on the Saturday that falls closest to April 22 at locations throughout the County. Watch this space for more information.

On the first Sunday in June, we celebrate World Environment Day by cleaning up Lake Berryessa, the source of drinking water for more than 500,000 Solano County residents.

The Grandaddy of Cleanups, both in Solano County and in California, is Coastal Cleanup Day. This event takes place on the 3rd Saturday in September every year and draws hundreds of thoughsands of volunteers out across the state to stop trash from entering our waterways and traveling to the ocean.

All three Solano County cleanups are coodinated by Solano Resource Conservation District, and you can always find information about the event on this website.

Get Ready for Coastal Cleanup Day!



Volunteer sites will be located all over Solano County:

…and up at Lake Berryessa:



We’d love to see you out there!