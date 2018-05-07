Solano Mobility 2018 Summits for Seniors and People with Disabilities

Solano Transportation Authority (STA) will host Mobility Summits for Seniors and People with Disabilities in each city throughout 2017-18. At these Mobility Summits, the STA will seek public input to help identify the challenges Solano Seniors and People with Disabilities face getting around within their communities and beyond. The general public and organizations will be invited to attend these events. The STA will share progress on recent mobility projects and developing programs. With the public’s input, the STA will work to develop strategies to address the mobility challenges.

Once all the Mobility Summits have been held and other community outreach has been completed, a Solano Mobility Plan for Seniors and People with Disabilities will be prepared. Based on the community’s input, the Mobility Plan will outline the challenges and strategies to address them in the near and long-term. The Plan will guide actions and investments to improve mobility for Seniors and People with Disabilities in Solano County.

We want to hear from you. There are many ways the community may participate.

Join us at a Mobility Summit for Seniors and People with Disabilities in your city – Details coming soon

Encourage others to complete the survey or attend a Mobility Summit

Share your input now by completing a customer survey, or by downloading a customer survey in Spanish

Share information about a transportation service for Seniors or People with Disabilities that your organization offers by completing the provider survey

Revisit this website for Summit updates

Free transit service may be available for residents of each city to attend their community Mobility Summit. Registration is required at each Summit, as well as transit reservations.

To register for a summit and to request transit to your local summit, please call the Solano Mobility Call Center:

800-535-6883

Click on the city hyperlink in the chart below to see the invitation for the local summit.



City

Date and Time Location Rio Vista April 7, 10am–1pm Veterans Memorial Hall

610 St. Francis Way Suisun City

June 1, 10am-1pm Joseph Nelson Communitiy Center

611 Village Drive Benicia August 4, 10am-1pm

Benicia Public Library

150 E. L Street Dixon

October 12, 10am-1pm

Veterans Memorial Hall

1305 N. 1st Street Vallejo

Feb 8, 2018, 10am-1 pm

Florence Douglas Senior Center

333 Amador Street Vacaville March 23, 2018, 10am-1pm

Ulatis Community Center, Room D & E

1000 Ulatis Drive Fairfield May 24, 2018 10am-1pm

Fairfield Community Center, Willow Hall

1000 Kentucky Street



To review the last study completed in 2011, click on 2011 Solano Transportation Study for Seniors & People with Disabilities (6.5mb PDF)

The Mobility Summits for Seniors and People for Disabilities are a joint effort between the STA and the cities of Solano County.