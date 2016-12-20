GIVE THE GIFT OF READING THIS YEAR- LIBRARY LITERACY VOLUNTEERS NEEDED

SOLANO COUNTY – Strong literacy skills are vital for a healthy and thriving community. There are many Solano County adults who struggle everyday with their reading and writing skills. 20% or more than 60,000, of Solano County adults are functionally illiterate, meaning that the reading and writing skills they have are inadequate to manage their daily living and employment tasks beyond a basic level. This affects their ability to successfully complete an employment application or apply for a promotion, read and understand directions for medication or ask questions of their doctor, assist a child with homework or simply read them bedtime stories at night.

Evidence shows a parent’s reading ability is the single best predictor of a child’s success in school—more than race, ethnicity, and family income. Literacy helps parents in their role as their child’s first teacher, helping their child to be ready to start and succeed in school and actively participating in their child’s school activities.

Low literacy skills mean that a person struggling with literacy doesn’t have the right tools to reach their goals. Providing the tools and teaching an adult to read, write and/or improve their English speaking skills can have far reaching effects in our community. Interested tutors can get started at the Solano Library Literacy Services volunteer tutor preparation this winter by attending new tutor orientation on either January 18th or January 21st . Tutor preparation gives you all of the tools you need to help someone else with their reading, writing or speaking skills and giving them a gift they will use the rest of their lives.

Tutors don’t have to have prior experience, just your commitment of time is needed and in 3 hours a week, you can help change a life and your community. For more information, visit www.solanolibrary.com—click Literacy or call 1-800-450-7885 or 707-784-1526.