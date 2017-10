Saturday, October 21st on 9:00 am – 5:00 pm

The Solano County Sheriff’s Office Animal Care Division is inviting the community to help all adoptable animals at the find their forever homes.

Come out and adopt a shelter animal with no adoption fee! (Dog license fees apply in Solano County)

We will have lots of cats, kittens, and dogs available for adoption!

Solano County Animal Care Shelter

2510 Clay Bank Rd, Fairfield, CA