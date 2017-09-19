Solano County Office of Education “Every Minute Matters” School Attendance Matters

The Solano County Office of Education (SCOE) is proud to partner with your local school district in coordinating a comprehensive effort to boost student attendance by addressing chronic absences. Chronic absences occur when a student misses 10 percent or more total school days, about 18 days per year, for any reason including excused absences.

Why is chronic absence so important?

Research proves that students who are chronically absent in Kindergarten and 1st grade are far less likely to read proficiently by 3rd grade.

For every day of school missed, it takes three days to make up what was taught.

By the 6th grade, if a student continues to be chronically absent, it is a leading indicator of whether he or she will drop out of high school.

In the 9th grade, chronic absences are a better indicator than test scores of a student’s likelihood to graduate from high school.

SCOE has launched an awareness campaign entitled School Attendance – Every Minute Matters: From Awareness to Action. This campaign is designed to provide communication resources to schools, engage school communities, and boost student attendance as soon as children enter school.

The Every Minute Matters communication toolkit includes hard copies and digital files of:

Parent flyers in English and Spanish

Talking points about attendance for multiple audiences

School self-assessments

Guidelines for establishing school-wide attendance incentives

Attendance certificates to incentivize and reward good attendance

Tips for getting in touch with hard-to-reach parents

Chronic absence is a problem that can be solved when schools, parents, and communities come together to develop solutions. Please use the resources found in this toolkit to help boost attendance at your school.