Solano County Mosquito Abatement

MOSQUITO PREVENTION CRITERIA
Households / Residential Areas
A number of types of sources found within residential neighborhoods are capable of producing enough adult mosquitoes to bother not only the residents of the home, but a number of homes in the area. Water left standing for seven to ten days can produce mosquitoes during warmer weather. There are a number of simple precautions that can be taken to prevent this from happening.
|Type Of Source
|What To Do
|Leaking faucet, broken pipes
|Repair or replace defective parts immediately.
|Water under buildings
|Install sump pump and provide drainage if possible.
|Roof gutters
|Maintain roof gutters and downspouts clear of debris.
|Septic tanks
|Seal and cover all openings and screen vents.
|Impounded water
|Fill if possible or provide adequate drains.
|Flower pots
|Drain-off excess water or invert if not in use.
|Swimming pools
|Use filter and skimmer daily to remove egg rafts and larvae. Chlorine will not kill mosquito larvae. Provide drainage for filter and pump sumps. When not in use cover tightly.
|Wading pools
|Change water weekly. When not in use turn upside down.
|Swimming pool covers
|Tighten cover to prevent sagging.
|Ornamental ponds
|Stock with mosquitofish and remove excess vegetation such as leaves, thin pond lilies occasionally. Maintain even water level. Screen inlet recirculation pump. When cleaning pond, transfer to glass bowl- chlorine kills fish. If pond is no longer desired, make holes in bottom and fill with dirt or sand.
|Bird baths
|Change water frequently.
|Lawns
|Avoid over watering.
|Tree holes
|Fill with sand or dirt, drain if possible – when in doubt call a tree surgeon.
|Water troughs
|Change water weekly or stock with mosquitofish.
|Boats
|Use a water tight cover or store upside down.
|Containers
|Dispose of all unused containers that can collect rain or irrigation water such as: tin cans, jars, barrels, buckets, old tires and tubs. Gardening containers such as vases and buckets should be stored upside down.