SOLANO COUNTY – Students in grades 7-12 are encouraged to participate in a countywide video contest that underscores the impact of positive behavior in Solano County.

Sponsored by District Four Supervisor John M. Vasquez and District Attorney Krishna Abrams, the Kindness Campaign video contest invites students to produce and submit a video that expresses what the power of kindness can accomplish, including how it can be used in their homes, schools and communities to make a positive difference.

Videos must be between 30-seconds and two minutes in length and are due by or before April 21, 2017.

Submit video entries by email to PowerOfKindness2017@Gmail.com. Additional contest rules and information, including the photo release form can be found at www.SolanoCounty.com/Kindness.

For more information, contact District Representative Jennifer Hamilton at JLHamilton@SolanoCounty.com and (707) 784-3034 and Ryan Chalk at (707) 784-6128 and RLChalk@SolanoCounty.com.

Solano County Kindness Campaign Video Contest

Hatred and bullying can pop up anywhere. How can the power of kindness be used in our schools, homes and communities to make a positive difference? You have the power of kindness… what will you do with it? Submit a video between 30 seconds and two minutes in length that expresses what the power of kindness can accomplish in your community.

Contest Rules

– Videos must be at least 30 second and no longer than two minutes long

– Open to all Solano County students grades 7 -12

– Video contest must focus on how kindness can make a positive difference against bullying

Important Dates

Contest opens: March 1, 2017

Submission deadline: April 21, 2017

Finalist announced: April 24, 2017

Award ceremony: May 3, 2017

Follow @SupeVasquez on Twitter for results.

The Red Carpet event will be by invite only.

Submitting Videos

Submit videos and / or contact us at PowerOfKindness2017@Gmail.com

All students must complete and submit the photo release form with video submittals.

Have fun – and show us what the power of kindness can do!

>> download the official Kindness Campaign flyer here.