Sunday February 11, 2017

12-2pm

Dixon Fairgrounds

655 South 1st St., Dixon, CA

KUIC invited listeners to come out to the “Solano County Home & Garden Show”. Listeners played KUIC’s Carl’s Jr. Prize Wheel for tons of great prizes. The event was promoted on the KUIC website, www.kuic.com, through our social media pages and through on-air promotional announcements.

ACTIVITIES

KUIC was on site with a van, booth, prize wheel and music.

View the pictures at Saturday’s event by clicking here

WEBSITE EXPOSURE

SOCIAL MEDIA

STAFF

Promotions Assistants: Sara Lucero and Samuel Vaughn

DJ: Donna Perry

PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENTS

KUIC aired 30+ promotional announcements prior to the event .