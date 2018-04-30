Solano County Genealogical Society Meeting

The Solano County Genealogical Society is pleased to welcome Professional Genealogist Teresa Costa Fraser as our speaker on Saturday, May 5, 2018. Please join us at the Moose Lodge in Fairfield, CA, 623 Taylor Street at 11:00 am for her presentation “It’s All About Timelines”. Timelines are essential to the genealogist’s toolkit. The presentation explores the advantages of using timelines in genealogy. Timelines will be defined and key elements discussed with many examples illustrating the different uses. The presentation will also cover how to create genealogy timelines using Microsoft Word and Excel. Other software for creating genealogy timelines will be identified.

Teresa owns and operates Retracing the Past, a Solano County-based genealogy research firm. She conducts client research nationwide and is a local lecturer. Among her memberships are the National Genealogical Society and the Association of Professional Genealogists. She is currently “on the clock” to become a certified genealogist with the Board for the Certification of Genealogists. She holds a BS in Business (Marketing) and an MBA from the University of Phoenix, San Diego.

The Moose Lodge is located on Taylor Street, a half block south of West Texas Street. The entrance and free parking lot are located behind the lodge off Missouri Street. For questions, call 707-746-6709 or 707-448-8378.