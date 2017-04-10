Solano County, California: The Solano Resource Conservation District (SRCD) invites the public to
celebrate Earth Day by doing some early morning “spring cleaning” in the cities of Rio Vista, Dixon,
Fairfield, Suisun City, and Vallejo on Saturday, April 22. “This third annual event engages community
members in the beautification and improvement of many of the county’s major trails, parks and
waterways,” said Allison Martin, SRCD Assistant Program Manager. Event times will vary by city but
most cleanups events are set to occur between 9 and 11 a.m.
DIXON
LOCATION: Dixon Hall Memorial Park
(BBQ Area #2)
Time: Saturday, April 22 8:30am-11:30am
Contact: Janet Koster
Email: jkoster@ci.dixon.ca.us
http://www.ci.dixon.ca.us
FAIRFIELD
LOCATION: Lower Ledgewood Creek
(parking lot behind Home Depot)
Time: Saturday, April 22 9am-11am
Contact: Kevin Cullen
Email: kcullen@fssd.com
www.fssd.com
RIO VISTA
LOCATION: Sandy Beach Park
Time: Saturday, April 22 8am-10am
Contact: Marissa Medders
Email: MAMedders@SolanoCounty.com
www.solanocounty.com
SUISUN CITY
LOCATION: Lower Union Ave Creek
(dead end of Railroad Ave near Marina Blvd)
Time: Saturday, April 22 9am-11am
Contact: Kevin Cullen
Email: kcullen@fssd.com
www.fssd.com
VALLEJO
LOCATION: Blue Rock Springs Creek Corridor
(Wardlaw Park)
Time: Saturday, April 22 9am-11am
Contact: Doug Darling
Email: ddfish4life@sbcglobal.net
vallejowatershedalliance.org
The 2017 Solano County Earth Day Cleanup is sponsored by Solano County, Solano Resource
Conservation District, California Coastal Cleanup Commission, Solano Group Sierra Club, Fairfield-
Suisun Sewer District, Vallejo Watershed Alliance, Solano County Parks, and the cities of Dixon and
Vallejo.
To learn more about the county-wide Earth Day event, including specific event locations and
times, visit solanorcd.org or call 707-678-1655 extension 116.