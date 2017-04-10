Solano County, California: The Solano Resource Conservation District (SRCD) invites the public to

celebrate Earth Day by doing some early morning “spring cleaning” in the cities of Rio Vista, Dixon,

Fairfield, Suisun City, and Vallejo on Saturday, April 22. “This third annual event engages community

members in the beautification and improvement of many of the county’s major trails, parks and

waterways,” said Allison Martin, SRCD Assistant Program Manager. Event times will vary by city but

most cleanups events are set to occur between 9 and 11 a.m.

DIXON

LOCATION: Dixon Hall Memorial Park

(BBQ Area #2)

Time: Saturday, April 22 8:30am-11:30am

Contact: Janet Koster

Email: jkoster@ci.dixon.ca.us

http://www.ci.dixon.ca.us

FAIRFIELD

LOCATION: Lower Ledgewood Creek

(parking lot behind Home Depot)

Time: Saturday, April 22 9am-11am

Contact: Kevin Cullen

Email: kcullen@fssd.com

www.fssd.com

RIO VISTA

LOCATION: Sandy Beach Park

Time: Saturday, April 22 8am-10am

Contact: Marissa Medders

Email: MAMedders@SolanoCounty.com

www.solanocounty.com

SUISUN CITY

LOCATION: Lower Union Ave Creek

(dead end of Railroad Ave near Marina Blvd)

Time: Saturday, April 22 9am-11am

Contact: Kevin Cullen

Email: kcullen@fssd.com

www.fssd.com

VALLEJO

LOCATION: Blue Rock Springs Creek Corridor

(Wardlaw Park)

Time: Saturday, April 22 9am-11am

Contact: Doug Darling

Email: ddfish4life@sbcglobal.net

vallejowatershedalliance.org

The 2017 Solano County Earth Day Cleanup is sponsored by Solano County, Solano Resource

Conservation District, California Coastal Cleanup Commission, Solano Group Sierra Club, Fairfield-

Suisun Sewer District, Vallejo Watershed Alliance, Solano County Parks, and the cities of Dixon and

Vallejo.

To learn more about the county-wide Earth Day event, including specific event locations and

times, visit solanorcd.org or call 707-678-1655 extension 116.