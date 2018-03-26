Solano County Earth Day Cleanup

Solano County Community is seeking volunteers to remove trash and improperly disposed of recyclables from our waterways, open spaces, and roadways. Spend a portion of a day in an intense effort to make our County a better place.

This clean-up is a great way for students to earn community service hours, clubs and service organizations to participate in an organized service project with a big impact, and for families, friends, and individuals to spend some quality time giving back to the County, in the company of other like-minded people.

Celebrate Earth Day 2018 with a County-wide clean up to be held Saturday, April 21, 2018, at locations throughout the County. City locations and contact information are listed on the Flyer. Each Contact can provide you with additional information specific to that location. You can reach the Solano Resource Conservation District through the phone # listed on the flyer for more information.

Various Locations