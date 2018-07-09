Solano County Animal Shelter CAT-PACITY Event

Solano County Animal Shelter is hosting a Kitten/Cat Special Adoption July 3rd – July 14th.

The Shelter has reached CAT-PACITY (cat—–pacity, Haha get it?)

All cats/kittens over 6 months old are only $5, and all cats/kittens under 6 months old are $20.

We have every color, sex, hair length, and personality available. All cats/kittens are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccinations, de-wormed, microchipped, and flea treated. Please come and adopt your new family member!

Shelter Hours

Tuesdays-Fridays: 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

Saturdays: 9:00 am – 5:00 pm