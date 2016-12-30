Solano County 4H Project Skills Day & Chili Cookoff

SOLANO COUNTY 4-H PROJECT SKILLS DAY & CHILI COOK OFF

Saturday, January 14, 2017

Community Presbyterian Church

2800 Georgia Street, Vallejo, CA 94591

Solano County 4-Hers will show off what they have learned in their projects this year at their annual 4-H Project Skills Day. The event will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2017 at Community Presbyterian Church, 2800 Georgia St. Vallejo, CA 94591. The public is invited to attend.

The schedule for the event is 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM evaluation of displays and community service activities; 11:45 AM to 12:45 PM Chili Cook Off evaluations; 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM refreshments and viewing the displays; and from 1:30 PM to 2:00 PM awards will be presented. Samples of the chili will be given during the refreshment period.

Project Skills Day is hosted by the Sherwood Forest 4-H Club, which serves the Vallejo & Benicia communities.

The 4-H Youth Development Program is open to all youth 5 years old through 19 years of age, by December 31st. 4-H, the nation’s largest youth development organization, grows confident young people who are empowered for life today and prepared for career tomorrow.

4-H programs reach nearly six million young people across the U.S. through experiences that develop critical life skills. The California 4-H program is a part of the University of California Division of Agriculture and Natural Resources (UC ANR), a statewide network of the University of California.

For more information about the event or the Solano County 4-H Youth Development Program visit http://cesolano.ucanr.edu/4-H_Program_-_UCCE_Capitol_Corridor_Solano/or contact Valerie Williams, Solano County 4-H Program Representative at (707) 389-0643 or vawilliams@ucanr.edu