Solano Co. Animal Shelter Twelve Pets of Christmas

Got a little extra love in your heart and room in your home this Christmas?

How about adopting a “nontraditional” animal companion from the Solano County animal shelter in Fairfield?

Officials are hosting the “Twelve Pets of Christmas,” where 12 categories of animals that make them a little overlooked are up for adoption for just $12.

That’s right, you get a furry friend with an outlook of unconditional love for the rock bottom price of $12.

On a recent day, Koa the ecru Siamese cat sashayed her way into shelter visitors’ hearts.

Officials call her independent — she’s a bit shy, so let her come to you, but once she likes you, the love is on — and she may just follow you anywhere.

Koa needs a special home, officials say, as she likely needs to be an only pet. But she’s definitely worth the sacrifice, they advise.

Danny, a black and white domestic shorthair, is also a bit shy.

But the slinky feline likes to explore and has a lot of affection to give.

On a recent weekday, he curled around and around visitors to his den and had no shame in asking for his back to be scratched. He also likes to curl up on people’s laps.

Oceana, a black and white spotted domestic shorthair, was just as friendly. She’ll mesmerize you with her beautiful eyes and you’ll likely, hopefully, want to take her home.

Otis, meanwhile, is a big and fluffy gray kitty with a big personality and lots of fur to pet. He’s a cuddly dude with a cool crooked tail — and lots of tales to meow to you as you cuddle.

Over on the doggie side, Tara the tan pooch is sweet and energetic.

Tara loves people and is always on the go. To meet her is to love her, officials say, so come by for a meet and greet and see if you’re a match.

These pets are part of the shelter’s Christmas event.

The 12 categories of pets available for $12 include:

• Senior cats, or those over age 6.

• Senior dogs, or those over age 6.

• Large breed dogs.

• Animals with black fur.

• Pitbulls and Pitbull mixes.

• Pets with minor medical issues.

• Other senior pets.

• Overweight pets.

• Bonded pairs.

• Shy pets.

• Chihuahuas and Chihuahua mixes.

• “Only” pets.

The community is invited to drop by the animal shelter, at 2510 Clay Bank Road in Fairfield, and visit. Come meet the pets, spend some time with them and consider offering them a forever home.

All animals will be spayed or neutered, have a microchip and will have received its first set of vaccinations.