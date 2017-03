It’s a party! It’s a party! Its a St. Pitty’s Day Party! All Pitbull and Pitbull Mixes over 6 months of age will have a reduced adoption fee of $17 starting March 11th and going thru March 18th! We have so many wonderful dogs looking for adoption, please come down and meet a new furry friend!

Location: 2510 Claybank Road, Fairfield, CA

For more information call 707-784-1356 or go to their website