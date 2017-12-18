So I was hit by a car…

I was out for a 10 mile bike ride in my home town of Roseville this past Tuesday when I was “clipped” by a speeding sedan that veered into the bike lane. The impact startled me (I think I screamed), and the shattered side mirror that disintegrated against my back and upper thigh frightened me. My leg was pushed forward, forcing my locked-in bike cleat to disconnect, but somehow I kept the bike upright while the speeding car jerked the opposite way and avoided running directly over me. I’ve never been struck hard by a fast-moving vehicle, ever, and I really didn’t know what to do next. As I checked my body and bike for any obvious damage or injury, the car that hit me pulled up ahead of me and pulled over…I rode awkwardly up to the passenger door and peered in. Two young men, reeking of pot, stared back at me; the driver seemed sincerely apologetic (“are you alright dude?”) while his passenger just glared at me. I put the pieces of the incident together in my head: I was probably OK, my bike wasn’t wrecked, their car was damaged, and there are no witnesses to what just happened. All I could think to say was “are you guys OK?” After a few more uncomfortable apologies from the driver, and a few more weirdly concerned comments from me, the car took off. Did I do the right thing? Should I have been angrier? Should I have called the cops? The driver didn’t have to stop, but he did. I made the decision not to (potentially) ruin somebody’s day/year/life, while possibility putting other people at risk from this driver’s lack of attention. Two things seems clear: drivers need to pay close attention to bicyclists out on the roadways, and driving high or medicated can lead to the same horrible outcomes as driving drunk.

John Young