Solano County Library is holding a “Smile at the Library” toothbrush drive.

According to The World Health Organization, 60 to 90 percent of school children and adults have dental cavities, often leading to pain and discomfort. Untreated tooth decay can cause a variety of diseases including respiratory infections, heart disease, lowered immune systems and death. Untreated dental pain is one of the leading reasons children miss school and is related to a high number of emergency room visits. Prevention of many of these issues is possible by providing access to new toothbrushes, regular brushing and oral health care.

If you would like to help the Library bring more smiles to local residents, please donate new, unopened toothbrushes or toothpaste at your local library. Bright yellow boxes are located at library branches in Fairfield, Suisun, Vacaville, Vallejo, and Rio Vista to collect new, unopened toothbrushes and mini toothpaste tubes. Solano County Libraries will accept donations through March 31, 2017.

For additional information, please contact Solano County Library at 707-784-1526.

