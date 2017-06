Everyone is welcome to attend this fun-filled afternoon of music and dance at The Point Bistro & Cantina. Music will be provided by the fabulous DJ “Dale”.

Doors open at 2:30pm. Come alone or bring a friend! Cost is $10 for members or $12 for non-members. Singles of Solano is a social interactive club for men and women age 45 and up.

Summer Dance for Singles

Sunday, June 11th from 3pm-6pm.

For more information or tickets, visit singles-of-solano.com or call 707-592-4487.

