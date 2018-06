Aloha! Kick Off Your Shoes And Wear Your Flip Flops And Hawaiian Attire

Everyone Is Invited To A Hawaiian Party Sponsored By Singles Of Solano

Saturday, June 16th at 5:00 p.m.

No Host Bar/No Host Dinner – Order From The Menu

Dancing Starts From 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. – Music By Les & Friends

Benicia Grill, 2390 N. Texas Street, Fairfield, Ca

$10 Members/$12 For Guests – Rsvp To Linda At (707) 746-7566