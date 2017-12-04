The City of Vacaville, Vacaville Police Activities League (PAL), Vacaville REACH Coalition and Target will team up to hold the inaugural “Shop With A Cop” event from 6:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 16, 2017.

Youth ages 7-18 from low-income households will be selected to shop at Target to purchase gifts for members of their immediate family. Each child will be given a small amount of money, depending on the size of their family, and will then be assigned to a Vacaville police officer who will escort them around the store and help select appropriate gifts.

“This is a great way to not only teach young people the importance of giving during the holiday season but also get to know one of our police officers,” said Antony Ryans, Recreation coordinator for the City of Vacaville. “We’re also reaching out to the public for monetary donations to help get this program off the ground. We’re counting on the generosity of the Vacaville community to help us in this effort.”

Once gifts have been purchased, participants will eat breakfast and then wrap their gifts all while getting to know some of Vacaville’s finest.

“This event dovetails nicely with the mission of PAL, which builds the bonds between cops and kids by encouraging positive interactions through a variety of enriching activities,” Ryans said. “And who doesn’t like to go shopping?”

To make a donation, please visit https://www.razoo.com/organization/Vacaville-Counterforce-Police-Activities-League. To apply to participate in “Shop With A Cop,” please visit www.vacavillepal.com. For more information, contact Ryans at (707) 469-6671 or email Ryans at antony.ryans@cityofvacaville.com.