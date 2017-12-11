Shop with a Cop in Vacaville

I got a nice note from Vacaville Public Information Officer Mark Mazzaferro last week about a very cool event taking place this Saturday at the Target Store in Vacaville. “Shop with a Cop” will give some of the families in our community a chance to celebrate this Holiday Season with some much-needed cheer, while they get to know some of Vacaville’s incredible Law Enforcement Staff:

“The City of Vacaville, The Vacaville Police Activities League (PAL), Vacaville REACH Coalition and Target will team up to hold the inaugural “Shop With A Cop” event from 6 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 16, 2017. Youth ages 7-18 from low-income households will be selected to shop at Target and purchase gifts for members of their immediate family. Each child will be given a small amount of money, depending on the size of their family, and they then will then be assigned to a Vacaville police officer who will escort them around the store and help them select appropriate gifts. Once the gifts have been purchased, participants will eat breakfast and wrap their gifts while getting to know some of Vacaville’s finest. To apply to participate in “Shop with a Cop,” please visit www.vacavillepal.com.”

John Young