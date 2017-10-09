In-Shape Fights Cancer
By Barbara Hoover
|
Oct 9, 2017 @ 3:24 PM

All throughout October, we will be working to reach our goal of donating $100,000 to cancer research in our local communities.

Help us raise $100,000!

HOW YOU CAN PARTICIPATE

  • Buy a paper kettlebell $2, $5 or $10
  • Take a Weekend Warrior Class $10
  • Purchase an In-Shape Fights Cancer Tee or Tank – $17.99 each
  • Walk with Us at a Making Strides Event
  • Refer a friend to In-Shape and we will donate when your friend joins
  • Snap a pic, tell us who you’re fighting for and share on Instagram or Facebook with #inshapefightscancer & we will donate $1 per post!In

Make a Difference and Let’s Fight Cancer Together!

