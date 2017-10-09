All throughout October, we will be working to reach our goal of donating $100,000 to cancer research in our local communities.
Help us raise $100,000!
HOW YOU CAN PARTICIPATE
- Buy a paper kettlebell $2, $5 or $10
- Take a Weekend Warrior Class $10
- Purchase an In-Shape Fights Cancer Tee or Tank – $17.99 each
- Walk with Us at a Making Strides Event
- Refer a friend to In-Shape and we will donate when your friend joins
- Snap a pic, tell us who you’re fighting for and share on Instagram or Facebook with #inshapefightscancer & we will donate $1 per post!In
Make a Difference and Let’s Fight Cancer Together!