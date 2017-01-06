Severe Weather – Sandbag Locations

Severe weather is expected in our hometowns over the next few days. Here are some locations for sandbags:
Benicia:
Corporation Yard – 2400 East Second Street
Fairfield: 10 bag limit all locations
Public Works Corporation Yard – 420 Gregory Street
Southeast corner of parking lot at Allen Witt Park (Enter at Woolner) – sand only
Corner of Pittman & Cordelia roads (inside unlocked fenced area)
Rio Vista:
1 Main Street
Firehouse Main Street (sand bags only)
Suisun:
707 Civic Center Boulevard, behind police department
Vacaville:
Sand and sandbags will be available at Irene Larsen Park, 1800 Alamo Drive beginning 8 a.m. Saturday morning and throughout the weekend. Residents will need to bring their own shovels and show proof of residency prior to filling the bags. A limit of 10 sandbags per household will be enforced. Sand, bags and other supplies are available at local home improvement stores such as Lowe’s, Home Depot, or Castle & King Rock & Ready Mix, located at 105 Aegean Way.
Vallejo:
Vallejo Sanitation & Flood Control located at 45 Solano Ave
To report flooding, call 707-644-8949 at anytime. For the latest flood info, call 707-551-4474 or visit www.vsfcd.com
If you live in the unincorporated areas of Solano County, sand and sand bags will be at the following locations:
- Cordelia Fire Protection District – Corner of Suisun Valley Road and Rockville Road
- Dixon Fire Protection District – 205 Ford Way and at the end of Industrial Way (Across from Basalite)
- Montezuma Fire Protection District – Jericho Dredging at 1285 Collinsville Road / 2151 Collinsville Road (bags only) / Fire Station 21 on North Fourth Street (bags only)
- Suisun Fire Protection District – 4965 Clayton Road
- Vacaville Fire Protection District – 4135 Cantelow Road
