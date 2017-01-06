Severe Weather – Sandbag Locations

Severe weather is expected in our hometowns over the next few days. Here are some locations for sandbags:

Benicia:

Corporation Yard – 2400 East Second Street

Fairfield: 10 bag limit all locations

Public Works Corporation Yard – 420 Gregory Street

Southeast corner of parking lot at Allen Witt Park (Enter at Woolner) – sand only

Corner of Pittman & Cordelia roads (inside unlocked fenced area)

Rio Vista:

1 Main Street

Firehouse Main Street (sand bags only)

Suisun:

707 Civic Center Boulevard, behind police department

Vacaville:

Sand and sandbags will be available at Irene Larsen Park, 1800 Alamo Drive beginning 8 a.m. Saturday morning and throughout the weekend. Residents will need to bring their own shovels and show proof of residency prior to filling the bags. A limit of 10 sandbags per household will be enforced. Sand, bags and other supplies are available at local home improvement stores such as Lowe’s, Home Depot, or Castle & King Rock & Ready Mix, located at 105 Aegean Way.

Vallejo:

Vallejo Sanitation & Flood Control located at 45 Solano Ave

To report flooding, call 707-644-8949 at anytime. For the latest flood info, call 707-551-4474 or visit www.vsfcd.com

If you live in the unincorporated areas of Solano County, sand and sand bags will be at the following locations: