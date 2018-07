Suisun City Senior Center Presents

Senior Health & Resource Fair

Tuesday, July 17, 2018, at 9:00 am to 1:00 pm

Meet over 30 health and resource providers, partake in free health screenings, browse sponsor tables for valuable financial and resource information and giveaways, participate in a Savvy Saving Seniors presentation and enjoy light refreshments.

Free & open to all ages.

https://www.facebook.com/suisunseniorcenter/

Joseph A. Nelson Community Center