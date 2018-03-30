Self-Driving Cars: No Thanks

Perhaps you’ve heard: Arizona Governor Doug Ducey sent a strongly worded letter to Uber Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi calling into question the company’s commitment to safety, following a horrible accidental crash involving one of their self-driving cars in Tempe last week. Ducey said video of the collision released by police “raises many questions about the ability of Uber to continue testing in Arizona.” Reps from Uber responded by saying they’ve suspended all self-driving car tests in North America and will “keep a dialogue open with the Governor’s office.” Are you willing to ride in a self-driving car? Are you afraid, as a pedestrian, to be in a city with self-driving cars? No and Yes, respectfully. And by the way, as environmentally supportive and aware as I like to think I am, I want to DRIVE MY OWN CAR. I understand the need to cut down on CO2 emissions, and I fully support utilizing more public transportation, but when it comes time to drive somewhere in an independent vehicle, I want to operate the controls. And while I’m on this rant, what happened to all the manual transmissions in the car world?

John Young