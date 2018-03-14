Saying Goodbye to Geoffrey…

According to a recent story from Bloomberg News, Toys “R” Us Inc. is making preparing to liquidate its bankrupt U.S. operations after so far failing to find a buyer, or reach a debt restructuring deal with lenders. Bloomberg goes on to say that, “while the situation is still fluid, a shutdown of the U.S. division has become increasingly likely in recent days. Hopes are fading that a buyer will emerge to keep some of the business operating, or that lenders will agree on terms of a debt restructuring.” All financial-speak for “say goodbye to a major part of your childhood.” As a child of the 1970’s I grew up with Toys “R” Us, the store dedicated just to me and my age group, represented by a friendly giraffe named “Geoffrey”. As I began to raise kids of my own, the toy store with the inverted “R” became my one-stop-shop for everything frivolous, non-lasting and wonderful…I can still recite the theme song from the commercials. I’m torn between the realization that progress means leaving behind some “old school” ways of shopping for children’s toys, and my weird believe that our hyper-techno-short attention span society needs a large store full of toys for us to lose ourselves in. “I don’t want to grow up, I’m a Toys “R” Us kid…”

John Young