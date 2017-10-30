707.448.5842
STREAMING
PRESENTED BY
Today’s Hits, Yesterday’s Favorites
7pm-5am
MENU
Home
Shows
Hometown Morning Show
John Young
Ron Brown
Donna Perry
Jeff Dorian
Contests
Loyal Listener Club
Ultimate Coffee Break
Free Lunch
Teacher of the Month
Drive at 5
Events
Hometown Happenings
Concerts/Festivals
Recently Played
Traffic
Community
Helping Your Hometown
Ski Reports
Announcements
Hometown Green
Salute the Military
Photos
Coffee Break Pictures
KUIC Event Pictures
Free Lunch Pictures
Teacher of the Month Pictures
Jobs
Contact
Advertising with KUIC
KUIC Advertisers
Search for:
Search for:
707.448.5842
Home
Shows
Hometown Morning Show
John Young
Ron Brown
Donna Perry
Jeff Dorian
Contests
Loyal Listener Club
Ultimate Coffee Break
Free Lunch
Teacher of the Month
Drive at 5
Events
Hometown Happenings
Concerts/Festivals
Recently Played
Traffic
Community
Helping Your Hometown
Ski Reports
Announcements
Hometown Green
Salute the Military
Photos
Coffee Break Pictures
KUIC Event Pictures
Free Lunch Pictures
Teacher of the Month Pictures
Jobs
Contact
Advertising with KUIC
KUIC Advertisers
Social
Apps
Save $2 at the Harvest Festival at Cal Expo
Print this page to take your coupon with you…
Comments