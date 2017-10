Aloha! I’m looking forward to my vacation in Kauai at the end of October. There is nothing like the healing effects of salt water and sunshine along with sharing the experience with good friends. The the plan is to rejuvenate before the stress of the Holiday season sets in, which is a Production Directors busiest time of the year. What is your favorite way of gearing up for the Holiday crunch? Take a deep breath and……?

Donna Perry