Rough Riders Motorcycle Club Gateway Chapter Annual Spring Freedom Ride

Rough Riders Motorcycle Club Gateway Chapter invites all motorcyclists and supporters to the Annual Spring Freedom Ride on Saturday, March 24, 2018, Sign-ins will take place from 10:00 am to 11:00 a.m. at Iron Steed Harley Davidson, 100 Auto Center Drive in Vacaville.

The Rough Riders Motorcycle Club is a traditional motorcycle club that draws members from veterans of all wars and is dedicated to veteran’s causes, POW/MIA issues, and building awareness of those causes and issues. The mission is to support all veterans, veterans groups, and veterans’ hospitals.

Gateway Chapter’s focus is the Yountville Veterans Home & Hospital in Yountville, CA. where each year they fulfill the Home’s wish list of needed items for the residents, as well as spearheading the Yountville Wreath Program with a goal of placing a wreath at each of the 5700 + headstones at the Yountville Veteran Cemetery in December each year. For more information on Wreaths for Yountville Project, send an email to wreathsforyountville@yahoo.com.

The Rough Riders M/C is composed of veterans from Viet Nam through Afghanistan. In addition, the club has much Active Duty, Reserve, and National Guard personnel. The motorcycle club is not just made up of veterans; there are also non-veterans who share the same values and goals. The Rough Riders M/C welcomes all that are interested in issues affecting veterans, or POW/MIA issues, and is willing to contribute something to the club and cause. Prospective members must be sincere and devoted to helping veterans.

Currently, there are chapters in North America and in the foreign lands of Okinawa, Japan, Germany, Korea, and the Persian Gulf, each chapter has a veterans cause or facility that they support. The club continues to grow. As one of our co-founders once said, “We’re growing because there are a lot of bikers out there who care, and are supportive of veterans’ rights and causes.

The donation is $20 per person, which includes the meal after the ride. Raffle and awards will start at 3:30 pm.

For more information, call 707-718-2532 or email soltydog@sbcglobal.net.