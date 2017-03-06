Rotary Club Hosts Texas Hold ‘Em Fundraiser

March 17th, 2017

5pm

Poker aficionados and first-time players are invited to Vacaville Rotary Club’s annual Texas Hold ‘Em Tournament on Friday, March 17, a fundraiser for a variety of community service projects.

The doors open for the St. Patrick’s Day themed event at 5;00 pm with food and a no-host bar featuring local craft beers in the Opera House in downtown Vacaville. Play will start at 6:00 pm. The buy-in is $75. Prizes will be given in both the winners and losers brackets.

The Texas Hold ‘Em tournament is one of Vacaville Rotary’s major annual fundraisers. Rotary is the largest international service organization in the world. Every year, Rotary Clubs carry out hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of charitable projects all over the globe as well as special projects in our own community. President Scott Reynolds notes, “Proceeds from our poker tournament are used to support many youth programs in our community. These include the Boys & Girls Club, the Spelling Bee for elementary and middle school children, mentoring program for at risk students and support for families living at the Opportunity House.”

A major upcoming club project will be a “play-for-all” park proposed for south Vacaville that will accommodate youngsters and adults with special needs or disabilities.

Camp Royal is another program Vacaville Rotary supports. This is a Rotary Youth Leadership Award (RYLA) Conference organized each June in the mountains of northern California. We send four Vacaville high school students to Camp Royal to learn leadership skills. Programs like Camp Royal, scholarships and especially endowment scholarships help to prepare our local youth for the workforce.

The silent auction and raffle includes premium wine, electronics, golf outings, jewelry and personal gifts.

For information, call Sherry McBride at (707) 396-1099, visit http://www.vacavillerotary.org or our Facebook page.