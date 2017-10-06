Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nominations…Oh oh it’s Magic!

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nominations were announced this week! And once again The Cars have been nominated! One of the greatest bands from the Boston area…and let’s face it; there have been many greats from this region. The J. Geils Band, Aerosmith, Boston, The Cars and Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch! Well mostly great bands! j/k 😉

I urge you to vote, and vote often; for the band that paved the way for many New Wave & Pop bands. They’ve released many great songs from their vaults in the years since they broke up…every one a beaming gem! Check ’em out and then VOTE!

Jeff Dorian