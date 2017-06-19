The Robby Poblete Foundation Launch Party & Fundraiser

The Robby Poblete Foundation is a foundation that was founded on Feb. 24, 2017, in honor of Robby Poblete who was shot and killed in Vallejo. He was 23 years old. The Foundation is committed to getting unwanted firearms out of circulation and preventing them from falling into the wrong hands through its annual gun buyback program and transforming the guns into weapons of hope and opportunity. To mark its presence in the community, the Foundation is making plans for its official launch party and fundraiser to be held on Friday, June 30, 2017, 6:00 p.m.-10:00 pm at Vino Godfather on Mare Island in Vallejo. The success of this event will be credited largely to our sponsors, who will lend their names and financial support to the event. The money we raise will go to the foundation’s three programs:





Gun buyback : Gun violence has had a tragic impact in the Vallejo community. In fact, one out every five Vallejo homicides occurs within a mile of a school. By providing a straightforward, efficient and easy way to dispose of unwanted guns, we can help eliminate the chances of them falling into the wrong hands.

: Gun violence has had a tragic impact in the Vallejo community. In fact, one out every five Vallejo homicides occurs within a mile of a school. By providing a straightforward, efficient and easy way to dispose of unwanted guns, we can help eliminate the chances of them falling into the wrong hands. The Art of Peace : The Foundation will partner with local artists to use the metal from the melted-down guns as material for art. The art will be displayed in an annual art exhibit called “The Art of Peace”, with pieces that can be used to beautify the downtown area and areas of blight.

: The Foundation will partner with local artists to use the metal from the melted-down guns as material for art. The art will be displayed in an annual art exhibit called “The Art of Peace”, with pieces that can be used to beautify the downtown area and areas of blight. Vocational Skills: Crime is most often the result of lack of opportunity. The Foundation will work on a vocational skills training program and raise awareness about the importance of vocational skills in schools so that those who do not wish to go to college have options. We are also working with local labor unions to provide vocational workshops to provide youth with skills that are in high demand in the workforce.

This event will include food from a variety of local restaurants, wine from Vino Godfather, a silent auction and a live auction for a pair of orchestra-level Hamilton tickets! Entertainment will be provided by D’Groove Band and MSC Entertainment.

