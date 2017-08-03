The Robby Poblete Foundation Gun Buy Back Event

The 2017 Solano County Gun Buyback will take place on Aug. 26, 2017, at the Solano County Fairgrounds in Vallejo, from 9am to 3pm.

Solano County Fairgrounds

900 Fairgrounds Dr. Vallejo, CA

The Robby Poblete Foundation is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization (Federal Tax ID: 82-0740692) established to get unwanted firearms out of circulation and prevent them from falling into the wrong hands through annual buybacks. The foundation will then use the materials from the dismantled guns to implement an arts program and a vocational skills program —both aimed at providing hope and opportunity in our communities. Founded on February 24, 2017, The Robby Poblete Foundation is partnering with The Eric Reyes Foundation, Vallejo Police Department, the Solano County Sheriff’s Department, the Solano County District Attorney’s Office, Congressman Mike Thompson, the Napa-Solano Central Labor Union, local businesses, and numerous city, county and local officials and representatives to present “Buyback Our Future: 2017 Solano County Gun Buyback” to be held on Aug. 26, 2017 at the Solano County Fairgrounds.

Gun violence has had a tragic impact on Solano County, particularly in the cities of Vallejo and Fairfield. One out every five Vallejo homicides occurs within a mile of a school. The murder rate in the community is seven times higher than the national average, with homicide the leading cause of death for young people under the age of 25 years. When a gun owner decides to make their home gun-free, they often find it difficult or complicated to dispose of their guns legally and safely. Too many people are able to access guns that are inadequately stored in homes. Gun buybacks provides a straightforward, efficient and easy way to dispose of unwanted guns.

Creating a safe haven and enriching environment for today’s youth begins with crime deterrence. Preventing guns from falling into the wrong hands is a step in the right direction. The goal is to raise $60,000 and get more than 400 illegal and unwanted guns out of circulation in our community. Already, we have raised $30,000. We are writing to you in the hope that you will partner with us on the Aug. 26 buyback. Your support is vital to the success of our program. Solano County’s only gun buyback was held in 2013 and yielded 344 firearms in just five hours.

As part of the community, you can help us by becoming a sponsor. All monetary donations are welcome, as well as gift cards and vouchers from your place of business. All cash donations will be used to puchase Visa prepaid cards and gift cards from local businesses to be used in exchange for firearms. Please join us in our effort to make our communities safer.