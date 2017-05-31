Rising Sun Energy Center to Hire and Train Local Youth

JOB DESCRIPTION: ENERGY SPECIALIST Rising Sun is a premier nonprofit organization working at the intersection of economic equality and climate resilience in the greater California Bay Area since 1994. Our California Youth Energy Services (CYES) program employs local youth to provide free residential energy and water efficiency installation and education services, or Green House Calls, and operates in six Bay Area and Central Valley counties.

WHO ARE WE LOOKING FOR, AND WHAT WILL YOU DO?

We’re hiring individuals between the ages of 15 and 22 for the Energy Specialist position with our summer job program, California Youth Energy Services (CYES). On the job, pairs of Energy Specialists will visit homes in their community by appointment to help save water and energy. They will provide, at no cost to the resident:

 A basic energy and water use assessment

 Installation of energy- and water-saving devices

 Energy- and water-saving tips and education

 A solar power assessment Rising Sun provides comprehensive training to all of our Energy Specialists; no experience is needed. If you are a hard worker and looking to learn in an exciting and meaningful summer job, we want you to apply!

TO WORK FOR US, YOU NEED TO BE:

 Able to maintain a professional appearance and attitude

 Able to work the full 7 weeks (June 23 – August 11, 2017)

 An effective communicator and have strong presentation skills and/or a desire to learn these skills

 Interested in serving your community and/or preserving the environment

 Be able to work independently and as part of a team  If applying for a driving position: must be 18-22 years old, must have proof of a valid driver’s license, insurance, and have everyday use of a car

MORE DETAILS ABOUT THE JOB:

 PAID 7-week summer job: June 23 to August 11, 2017

 PAID training week: June 23 – June 30, Monday – Friday, 9:30am – 5:00pm

 Regular work schedule begins July 5: Tuesday – Friday, 10:30am – 6:00pm; two Thursdays (July 13 and 27) from 12:00pm – 7:30pm

 Starting pay for non-drivers: Your city’s minimum wage

 Starting pay for drivers: Your city’s minimum wage plus a $1 more per hour AND mileage reimbursement JOB PERKS:

 PAID to participate in weekly Professional Development workshops!

 Prizes and incentives for members of high-performing sites

 Make new friends while working with people your own age

WHAT PAST ENERGY SPECIALISTS ARE SAYING:

“My experience with the CYES [program] was a wonderful experience. I learned a lot and had a lot of fun. Both of my managers were tremendous people that worked extremely hard… I’m thankful that I had the opportunity to work with all of my co-workers within the CYES [program]….It was a great experience that taught me a lot.” -Tremaine Trent, Energy Specialist- Suisun City, 2015 “I love the program! I love what this company is trying to do. I will come back as many years as I can. I feel this program has helped me improve on so many levels. The amount of support we all got from the managers and LIFT and each other was incredible. We all worked well and we had fun while doing it. I love the CYES program.” -Destinybless Gurrola, Energy Specialist-Manteca, 2015 **You must be a resident of one of the cities, or counties, listed below. We are currently hiring from the following areas** Concord Dublin Fremont Hayward Lafayette Manteca Martinez Oakland Pleasant Hill Pleasanton Richmond San Leandro San Ramon Union City Walnut Creek Marin County San Joaquin County Solano County Sonoma County.

For more info click here