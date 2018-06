SAN FRANCISCO, CA - DECEMBER 04: Former 49er greats (L-R) Joe Montana and Dwight Clark look on before the game between the St Louis Rams and San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park on December 4, 2011 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Former 49er Dwight Clark passed away on June 4th after battling ALS.

Clark’s wife, Kelly, announced the news via Twitter.

“I’m heartbroken to tell you that today I lost my best friend and husband,” she wrote. “He passed peacefully surrounded by many of the people he loved most. I am thankful for all of Dwight’s friends, teammates and 49ers fans who have sent their love during his battle with ALS.”

Clark played for the 49ers from 1979 to 1987 and was most famous for making “The Catch.”