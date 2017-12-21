Reviews of Movies I Haven’t Seen…

With the release of the newest Star Wars film, “The Last Jedi,” Star Wars fans (including myself) are becoming energized. The freshness, yet familiarity of the newest film is filling old fans with renewed excitement and making new fans of the venerable franchise. Initial reviews for the movie are mostly positive, as my review will be…even though I haven’t actually seen the film yet. So why is Star Wars such a resonant series with generations of the past and the future? What is it about this film franchise that captivates us? Author Melissa Gibson at The College of New Jersey cites three great examples from her expansive 2016 article on the subject of why “Star Wars” continues to captivate us:

The characters are well-developed, lovable and brave. The characters in every Star Wars film are people to be admired. They take risks, they fight for what they believe in, and they stand up against the greatest evil in the galaxy. They’re heroes, and yet they’re all flawed in their own ways. They’re very real in a universe that’s not very real. Speaking of the universe, it’s wonderfully imaginative and realistic. The planets are vastly different from each other, and all kinds of people, creatures, and beings live throughout the galaxy. They’re not alike, they live in very different circumstances, and that reflects our current world. There’s a clear line between good and evil, but not in an unrealistic way.The audience and the characters know who to root for. They know what’s right and what’s inherently wrong. They know who the perpetrators of evil in the galaxy are and they know what they’re doing wrong. But even though the line between good and evil is clear in terms of characters — Jedi vs. Sith, there’s a blurring of morality, and many other elements are at play that call these ethics and values into question.

A little heavy for a movie review, but you get the point: “Star Wars” movies have some universal themes that may, to some extent, bring us together during divisive times.

John Young