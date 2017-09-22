REVIEWING MOVIES I HAVEN’T SEEN

Sure, it’s crazy: giving movie reviews and recommendations without actually sitting through the movie. However, there has to be folks like me out there that a) don’t like “scary” movies, and b) want to help like-minded friends and family avoid those same scary movies. By the way, when I say “scary” I’m talking about sickening, realistic violence and human suffering; I’m not talking about the Flying Monkey scene in The Wizard of Oz. So, based on the gutsy reviews of people who have sat through films like “Mother!” and Stephen King’s “It” (namely my brave 17 year old son Brett), I’m recommending you avoid both films. In fact, KUIC’s Donna Perry was recently treated to the unnerving experience of sitting through “Mother!” with her adult daughter; she revealed that the two of them went shopping at Macy’s for three hours after the film ended just to try and wash the event out of their minds. That’s good enough for me to give the film ZERO out of Five Stars without ever having to see it. And I never will 🙂

John Young