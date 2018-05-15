Restoring Hope and Peace’s Annual June Jubilee

Restoring Hope and Peace is hosting the annual June Jubilee Saturday, June 2, 2018, at 11:00 am – 3:00 pm at the Vacaville Opera House.

Help us raise funds for the widowed and their children at our annual June Jubilee!

We will be serving brunch and mimosas. We have a raffle you won’t want to miss and we will be auctioning off some fun desserts and one special item!

We have 3 ticket packages available: $50

– Event ticket $55 – Event ticket and an arm’s length of raffle tickets $60

– Event ticket, an arm’s length of raffle tickets, and 3 drink tickets

To purchase tickets or donate a dessert for the auction email us at info@restoringhopeandpeace.org