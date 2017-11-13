Remembering Grandma’s version of “Social Work”

My father’s mother, Grandma Frances, was a fairly humorless disciplinarian who didn’t put up with a lot of grandkid shenanigans. Born in Ohio in early 1914 and orphaned by the time she was a freshman in high school, my Grandmother was a young college student during the depression when she married my law-student Grandfather and moved to the suburbs of Torrance, in Southern California. Her life changed for the better, but she never forgot her humble beginnings; in fact, my grandmother was loath to waste ANYTHING and she always looked for a bargain (she was infamous for re-using wrapping paper and re-gifting times long before those practices were acceptable). This bargain-hunting tendency led her to volunteer at one of her local thrift stores, where they conducted monthly “Rummage Sales”. These sales allowed the public (and some of the less-fortunate community members) to “rummage” through second-hand items and purchase them at a steep discount. As chunky toddler, I got to accompany grandma to one of these events, and I wound up getting attached to the large stuffed frog that’s featured in the attached newspaper article (side note: who’s the lucky reporter that got to cover a rummage sale?). Grandma bought me the frog (which I literally had until I went away to college), and was always quick to remind me that the money she spent on my “charity frog” went to help underprivileged kids. A good reminder to donate your time, money or resources to folks who need it this holiday season 🙂

John Young