I, for one, am happy to see the rain and I hope it sticks around. I’m not looking for a deluge, just a consistent amount to keep our reservoirs up, the Sierra packed with fluffy stuff. But it does have me wondering… Why is that we crave warmer weather when it’s cold and rainy and then when it’s warm, we can’t wait for it to cool off? I say let’s start off 2018 right and be happy with what we get!

-KUIC web staff