The second annual “Race to the Moon and Back” 5K run/walk will be held on Sunday, June 11, 2017 at 9:00am at Lagoon Valley Park in Vacaville, California. The 5k walk/run was created in the memory of Ken Moon. Ken was an avid runner/hiker who loved running and hiking the trails of Lagoon Valley Park. Ken passed away on December 14, 2015, his 61st birthday, after a courageous 2.5 year battle with Pancreatic Cancer.

We are proud to be partnering once again with Project Purple, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, and all proceeds from the race will go to their organization whose mission is to fund research for early detection and a cure for pancreatic cancer. Also, through fundraising efforts, Project Purple offers scholarships for children of pancreatic cancer patients, as well as those patients who have succumbed to the disease. In addition, Project Purple assists patients who struggle with medical, pharmacy, and everyday living expenses related to their fight against pancreatic cancer.

The event showcases the beautiful scenic views of the park. The 5K (3.1 miles) run/walk will be chip timed and be run on 75% dirt and 25% asphalt bike trails. There is a short hill on your way out and back. The course will be specifically marked and will have course monitors along the route. There will be a water station at the half way point. There will be water, electrolytes, bagels and fruit at the end of the race. Event includes a custom event t-shirt if you register by May 31. While supplies last after.

If you cannot attend the 5k run/walk at Lagoon Valley Park in Vacaville on June 11th, there will also be an opportunity to donate to the cause by participating in a virtual run/walk on race day from where you live.

Help us keep Ken’s dream alive to find a cure for Pancreatic Cancer. Please walk or run with us or simply donate to the cause.

Event details and schedule

Please sign up early as the registration fee will increase by $10.00 on May 11, 2017.

**ANY ONE WHO IS HAVING TROUBLE SIGNING UP PLEASE CONTACT DUSTIN MOON at dustin.moon85@yahoo.com I CAN HELP YOU SIGN UP.

*NOTE* Unless you want the Active Advantage Membershisp($70) DO NOT waive the $3.98 active fee, unless of course you do want the membership.

You will need to create a password and verify before you submit and click complete.

Events: 5K Run/walk, *5K Virtual Run

*Can’t attend the event but want to support this great event? Sign up for the virtual run, log your own miles and we’ll send you an event t-shirt (if registered by May 31,2017) and your race bib.

Packet Pick-Up:7:300am on race day.

Race Start: 9:00am

Awards: Prizes provided to the overall 5K male/female winner.

There is a $3.00 parking fee if you park inside of the park. Please arrive early to be able to pick up your bib, shirt and use the restrooms inside of the park.

Event is rain or shine. No refunds

