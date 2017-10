Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church is sponsoring the yearly

Pumpkins on the Hill

October 18th to 29th, 9:00 am-5:00 daily and Noon – 6:00 pm on Sundays.

Fundraiser for Opportunity House and Feeding the Hungry at Epiphany. Pumpkins, gourds, Indian corn, baked goods, crafts.

Parking Lot Sale on October 21 from 8:00 am to Noon.

Trunk or Treat on October 29 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

Visit us at discovertheshepherd.org and Facebook.