Pumpkin Pie and Politics

Do you enjoy holiday dinners with a side of politics, or will that make you loose your appetite? That’s what happens to me so…

I vote for No Politics during family holiday gatherings. It can add tension and start a quarrel which is Not why we gathering together to give thanks. I would much rather hear about everyone’s yearly travel stories, camping nightmare’s and shopping victories. But how do we steer the conversation back to “who wants whipped cream with their pumpkin pie”? Start talking sports, or fake choking on a turkey bone, just kidding. LOL

Any suggestions?

Donna Perry