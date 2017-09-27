Previously on…Survivor!

Those three magic words that open the show each week returns to television tonight, as CBS brings back Survivor! Has it only been three months since the last torch has been snuffed?

Yet it seems like ages ago since the latest “Sole Survivor” won the million dollar prize. Now why is it that I can’t remember the previous winner’s name from last May? For that matter, I can’t recall the name of any of the past winners…well except for Ethan, the jolly soccer player. Oh there was Jeri..but she didn’t actually win.

Well there’s always Richard Hatch who won the grand prize and the title of “sole survivor” in Season 1, in a very anti climatic ending I might add. Afterwards CBS got wise and in every finale since, saved the crowning of “Sole Survivor” for a live studio audience. Well I hope I can remember who won this current season of Survivor for longer than a few days. Really though…its the adventure that counts!

Jeff Dorian