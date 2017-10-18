PREVENTING MEN FROM BEHAVING BADLY

It’s difficult not to be moved by the sheer number of women making it clear that they have been victims of sexual assault and/or harassment through the use of the hashtag “metoo”…if we were slow to begin the discussion of what constitutes these horrendous behaviors, things are now speeding up. And it’s about time. As I continue to read accounts of sexual assault and harassment, not only from celebrities (Molly Ringwald’s story is particularly disturbing) but close (mostly female) friends, I’ve asked myself “what can I do to help?” It still seems self-serving for me to jump into a social media thread and proclaim “don’t worry friend, I’m not one of those abusers” or “I’m one of the good guys”…that kind of fishing-for-compliments nonsense isn’t going to move us forward. I realize there are TWO things I can do right now: 1) Check my own behavior to make sure I’m part of the solution, and 2) Talk to my teenage sons about what sexual assault and harassment are. By using this time in history as a teachable moment, I can help underscore how unacceptable this demeaning, often violent behavior, is. I can help explain that sexual assault and harassment are not “flirting,” and individuals can’t create and maintain meaningful relationships without mutual respect for someone else’s dignity and humanity. These discussions are long overdue, as many victims are making clear through social media and other outlets. Please look for ways to do your part in reducing incidents of sexual assault and harassment.

John Young