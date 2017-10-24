Pre Vacation Packing

Yay! My Kauai vacation is coming up, and as usual, I started packing 5 days before. Why so early? Because it will take me days to edit down the amount of clothes, shoes, beach supplies and such that I will actually be wearing. In fact I might only stick to a couple of go to outfits, but I LIKE OPTIONS. Now I know that most guys don’t understand packing way more stuff then you need, but then I’m not a guy Lol. What if I’m not in the mood for floral capris with wedges, what if I eat too many macadamia nut cookies and can’t squeeze into that little tank dress for the luau. The struggle is real. Can the concierge book me a sherpa? 🙂

How do you decide what to pack and what not to pack… that is the question?

Donna Perry