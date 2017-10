Thanks to Donna Ganz Quintero with Pink Lemonade for stopping by our KUIC Studio’s to deliver some great news. The 5th Annual Pinkfest on Sunday raised close to $6000 for cancer research! Thanks to all of the performers and participants who made this a very successful event!! And remember you can make your donations for cancer research year round at Pinklemonadefight.org. Please leave your encouraging words to keep up the fight against cancer.

Donna Perry